Campus Alerts

Please see the following FAQ related to building cooling issues. This document will be updated as new information is available.Translations updated as of June 28.

Why is campus lacking cooling (air conditioning)?

A chilled water main supply line at one of the three heating and cooling plants that serve campus suffered a significant break. Chilled water provides cooling (air conditioning) for campus.

How is campus trying to restore the lost cooling capacity?

In the short term, UW crews have secured and are in the process of installing approximately 30 temporary chillers across campus. However, there will still be a shortfall from our normal cooling capacity until a permanent new chilled water line can be installed. This is expected to take at least one month.

Is campus open for business and operating normally?

Yes, however, some operations are being adjusted. A number of buildings will be without cooling and will be temporarily closed to the public. Other buildings will have limited cooling and experience higher than normal temperatures until a longer-term fix is completed.

Student questions

Is my Summer Term class being relocated?

Students with classes in affected buildings will receive a message from their instructor if their class has been relocated.

What if my class isn’t being relocated, but I am unable to be in a warm building for health reasons?

Contact your instructor. Instructors are being asked to provide reasonable flexibility to students with health conditions affected by heat.

Employee questions

Can I retrieve personal and business items from a building or office that is temporarily closed to the public?

Yes. Buildings will be open for regular business hours on Monday, June 29 and will close to the public and be locked at the end of the day.

If you are unable to collect your items on Monday, please inform your supervisor when you will be accessing them. Use your UW-issued access card or key to access your space and collect your items.

If you normally do not have after-hours access to your workspace, please work with your supervisor to make appropriate arrangements.

What should I do if my building is open, but I am unable to be in a warm building for health reasons?

Contact your supervisor or manager.

Where can I get additional information about my work location or situation?

See the message sent to all employees on June 28. If your question isn’t answered, contact your supervisor or HR rep.

How do I get an exception to work in my building?

In rare circumstances, employees may request an exception to allow continued work in a closed building. Contact your supervisor or manager to seek an exception.

What if I work in a partially cooled building. Do I need permission to work in the office?

Generally, if your workspace is cooled, employees do not require permission to work in their regular building. If your workspace is in an area that is not cooled, permission is required. Work with your supervisor and your local HR unit to confirm your situation and make appropriate arrangements.

Visiting campus

I plan to visit UW–Madison this summer. Are activities like SOAR, campus tours and Office of Admissions and Recruitment events still running?

Yes. Campus is still open for normal business. Program participants will be advised of any changes.

Are Memorial Union and Union South still open?

Yes, however food service at the Memorial Union may be more limited than normal. All dining operations at Union South are unchanged. For more information about campus dining options, visit union.wisc.edu/dine

What if I’m visiting campus or don’t have a parking permit? What should I know?

There are no additional parking restrictions on campus at this time. Visitor parking remains open and available. Standard parking regulations are still in effect.

Where can I see more information about my event or program?

Check the website of your event or program to learn about any potential changes or contact the organizer.

Building questions

Why are many buildings unusually warm?

Many buildings will continue to operate with limited cooling. This is being done to conserve and reallocate cooling to priority areas. Other buildings will have their cooling turned off and will be closed temporarily. Again, this step is being taken to conserve and reallocate cooling to priority areas.

Can buildings with cooling turned off still be occupied for normal use?

No. These buildings will be closed to the public at the end of the business day on Monday. Unless a manager or supervisor grants an exception, employees whose primary work locations are in buildings that have been closed must work with their manager or supervisor to make alternative work arrangements, including temporarily working from home if duties can be performed remotely. Please see the message sent to campus on June 28.

Will closed buildings be secured during this period?

Yes, impacted buildings will be locked and UWPD will provide increased patrols for these facilities.

What happens if I have an event scheduled in a building that has been closed?

If you have questions or need guidance, please contact your supervisor or your building manager. You may also reach out to the Campus Events Services Office for support; however, please note that all campus facilities are experiencing some level of impact and relocations may not be possible. Please share information about any changes with event attendees, and on your website, if applicable.

What should I do if I have a service that is potentially affected?

Contact your dean or director for guidance. Publish information about your changes on your website and notify your key stakeholders.

Are campus childcare facilities affected?

No.

Are campus and youth programs affected?

Youth programming has been identified as a priority for cooling on campus. Program coordinators will communicate directly about any changes.

Is the UW Hospital or are UW Health clinics affected?

No. Normal cooling levels will be maintained for patient care.

Can I bring a portable cooling device and air conditioner to my office if my building is too warm?

To ensure our building's electrical and cooling systems run efficiently, please do not bring in any personal or window air conditioning units. Standard personal fans are permitted.

How can I help conserve our cooling and energy intake?

The UW–Madison community has stepped up and asked how to help. There are simple actions that we all can take to limit the impact and help conserve energy, which include:

Turning off lights.

Limiting entry and exit of buildings.

Keeping blinds or window treatments closed.

Not opening windows to outside air (which makes buildings warmer).

Avoid bringing in a window or personal air conditioning device. Standard personal fans are permitted.

Turning off heat generating equipment not currently in use. Please do not unplug shared refrigerators.

Will custodial services (cleaning and trash pickup) be available in closed or partially open buildings?

Services will be limited, and some custodians may be reassigned to other buildings, but custodial staff will continue routine checks on closed and partially closed buildings to monitor for any urgent needs. If there is a space in your building that needs to be urgently addressed, please contact FP&M Physical Plant Customer Service at 608-263-3333.

Will buildings open if the weather improves?

Buildings are expected to remain closed until the repairs are completed, regardless of outdoor temperatures.

Should I unplug our office refrigerator?

No.

How will mail and package delivery be managed for closed buildings?

Inbound mail for closed buildings will be sorted by building and held at the FP&M Services Shop (45 N. Charter St.) for pickup by appointment only. Please note that packages cannot exceed 2' x 2' x 2'; departments are responsible for arranging and coordinating delivery for anything larger.

For outbound mail, building pickups are temporarily suspended, so staff must drop off items directly at the Charter Street location. Additionally, all UPS shipments must now be requested via the UPS shipping request form.

Will remodeling and repair work continue in closed buildings?

All scheduled remodeling and maintenance work will proceed as planned.

What should I look out for as humidity levels rise in my building?

Increased humidity can lead to mold growth. Please continue to check your building for dark spots or musty odors. Increased moisture can also lead to pooling water or damp spots on floors that can create slip hazards. Report any concerns to Physical Plant Customer Service.

How to contact FP&M Physical Plant Customer Service with questions about the building closures

For questions related to the building closures on campus, contact FP&M Physical Plant Customer Service at 608-263-3333 or ppcustomerservice@fpm.wisc.edu.

Where do I get more information?

Contact your supervisor, who can contact your dean’s office. If you need further assistance, contact ChilledWaterConcerns@wisc.edu.

Parking and transportation

If I am being relocated to a different workspace, where should I park?

If you have a parking permit, contact your Unit Transportation Coordinator (UTC) to arrange temporary accommodations. Click here to find your UTC and their contact information.

If you can’t find your UTC, please contact Transportation Services customer service.

Will I be able to use parking garages located in closed buildings?

Yes, the garages will remain open at Grainger Hall and 21 N. Park Street. Elevator access may be restricted to card access only.

What should I do with my parking permit while I work from home?

If you have a current campus parking permit, it will expire on August 31.

If you want to stop payroll deductions or receive a refund on your current parking permit, cancel your permit by contacting Transportation Services. Please note that choosing this option means you will forfeit your parking spot through August 31.

If you want to hold your parking spot through August 31, keep your permit. Please note: if you choose this option, payroll deductions will continue and you will not receive a refund.

Flex permits: If you have a Flex permit, no action is needed. You will not be charged for parking if you are not using your permit.

If I cancel my parking permit while working from home but want to park on campus before August 31, what should I do?

There may be parking permits available. Space is limited, and there is no guarantee that permits will be available in your preferred lot. Learn about parking options through the end of summer by contacting Transportation Services.

You can also park in a campus garage where visitor parking is available. Please note that parking availability varies, and hourly rates apply.

If I cancel my current parking permit, will my parking application for next year be affected?

No: canceling your current permit will not affect next year’s parking permits. Transportation Services is currently accepting and processing applications for 2026-27 permits. Approved permits will be valid starting September 1. If you receive an assignment, accept it by the deadline as you normally would. Please contact your Unit Transportation Coordinator (UTC) if you have questions.

Where can I park if I need to move my belongings to another workspace?

You can temporarily park in loading/unloading zones in the parking lot at or near the building.

If my bike was relocated, how can I find out where it is?

Bicycle racks and any bicycles moved to make room for temporary chiller units are relocated within the same building area. If you can’t find your bike, please complete the cyclist and pedestrian feedback form. If possible, please state when and where your bike was last seen and a physical description.

I have an appointment for my university fleet vehicle. Is Fleet Garage still open?

Yes. Fleet Garage is open, and you can bring your vehicle in for your scheduled appointment. If you have questions, please contact the garage at 608-262-3555 or fleet@fpm.wisc.edu.

I have a fleet reservation. Can I still pick up my rental while the building is closed?

Yes, you may still pick up your vehicle at 27 North Charter Street, Room 110 with your reservation number. Reference the instructions to pick up a reserved Fleet vehicle after hours.

For additional information visit the Fleet website or contact the Fleet office at 608-262-1307 or fleet@fpm.wisc.edu.